PM Modi to flag off Odisha’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to gift projects worth Rs 8000 crore to Odisha today. Along with this, he is also going to give the first Vande Bharat train to Odisha.