NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to flag off Odisha’s 1st Vande Bharat Express

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to gift projects worth Rs 8000 crore to Odisha today. Along with this, he is also going to give the first Vande Bharat train to Odisha.

All Videos

DK Shivakumar's Brother is 'Not Fully Happy' On Siddaramaiah Becoming Karnataka CM
0:42
DK Shivakumar's Brother is 'Not Fully Happy' On Siddaramaiah Becoming Karnataka CM
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
12:1
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
In today's special episode of Jyotish Guru, dated 18th may 2023, know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin all about your horoscope in detail.
3:57
In today's special episode of Jyotish Guru, dated 18th may 2023, know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin all about your horoscope in detail.
When will Congress announce the name of the CM of Karnataka?
7:27
When will Congress announce the name of the CM of Karnataka?
Jyotish Guru | Horoscope Today May 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
5:40
Jyotish Guru | Horoscope Today May 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology

Trending Videos

0:42
DK Shivakumar's Brother is 'Not Fully Happy' On Siddaramaiah Becoming Karnataka CM
12:1
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
3:57
In today's special episode of Jyotish Guru, dated 18th may 2023, know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin all about your horoscope in detail.
7:27
When will Congress announce the name of the CM of Karnataka?
5:40
Jyotish Guru | Horoscope Today May 18, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Vande Bharat Express,vande bharat express train,howrah to puri vande bharat express,vande bharat express ticket price,vande bharat,new vande bharat express,vande bharat train,howrah puri vande bharat express,puri vande bharat express,vande bharat express speed,howrah puri vande bharat express news,howrah puri vande bharat,howrah puri vande bharat express trial run,vande bharat express kerala,puri vande bharat express route,