trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653727
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi After Bengaluru today

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
PM Modi addressed the people after reaching Bengaluru. On this occasion, PM Modi gave a new slogan. PM Modi said, 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'. After this PM Modi met ISRO Chief S Somanath and greeted him by patting his back.
Follow Us

All Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
play icon6:29
 ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
play icon5:34
 Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success

Trending Videos

Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
play icon2:0
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
play icon3:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
play icon6:29
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
play icon5:34
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
play icon4:5
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
PM Modi Bengaluru visit,pm modi delhi road show,modi delhi road show,pm road show in delhi,pm modi road show,pm modi lands in bangalore,pm modi lands in bangaluru,pm modi in bengaluru,pm modi in bengaluru isro,Modi,modi in bengaluru today,modi in bangalore today live,modi lands in bangalore,Bengalore,bangalore isro centres,bangalore isro headquarters,pm modi isro visit,pm modi isro scientist,pm modi isro speech,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,landing,