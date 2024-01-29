trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715057
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to interact with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss about upcoming examination on Pariksha Pe Charcha show today. The programme will air at 11 am. During the show, PM Modi will communicate with students on how to reduce stress during examination.

All Videos

Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:17
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:26
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Play Icon28:0
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Play Icon16:37
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
Play Icon10:46
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister

Trending Videos

Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:17
Know the glory of Magh Sankashta Chaturthi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Watch today's horoscope with Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
play icon28:0
Baat Pate Ki: 'Game not over yet', says Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
play icon16:37
Taal Thok Ke: Nitish's Leave I.N.D.I.A. How much loss for Opposition?
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister
play icon10:46
Bihar Deputy CM Oath Ceremony: BJP's Samrat Choudhary takes oath as deputy chief minister