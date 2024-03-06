NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi is going to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today. PM Modi will virtually flag off many projects including Agra Rail Project today.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
Play Icon00:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
Play Icon04:06
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:18
 VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
Play Icon01:03
 VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
play icon0:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
play icon4:6
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
play icon1:3
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention