PM Modi to Visit Rajasthan today, will witness military exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’

|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Operation Bharat Shakti: Three armies of India, which are rapidly moving towards becoming self-reliant in the defense sector, are going to demonstrate the strength of their indigenous weapons today. Today, all three armies will conduct Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan in which the capability of indigenous weapons will be demonstrated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will be present to witness the demonstration of the combined capabilities of the three armies. Bharat Shakti exercise will also give a glimpse of future wars to be fought with indigenous weapons.

