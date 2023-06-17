NewsVideos
PM Modi to visit US and Egypt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
PM Modi will go on a foreign trip from 20 to 25 June. On June 21, he will participate in the Yoga Day program in New York. He will also meet President Biden. On 24 June, the Prime Minister will also visit Egypt.

