PM Modi tweets on Vibhajan Vibhishika Diwas

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
PM Modi Tweet on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas: On August 15, 1947, the country got independence from the British, but along with this, the country also got a great pain of partition, which is one of the biggest human tragedies in the world. Before Independence Day, PIB has shared pictures of partition, in which it is clearly visible how the situation was at that time. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has tweeted on this occasion.

