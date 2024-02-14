trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721064
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Abu Dhabi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached UAE on a two-day visit. The Prime Minister reached UAE for the seventh time, where he was given a warm welcome. The bond between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is clearly visible. Prime Minister Modi also addressed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as brother. Today PM Modi will inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and then leave for Qatar.

All Videos

Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
Play Icon37:46
Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
Play Icon34:25
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Play Icon05:32
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
Play Icon29:25
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
Play Icon18:09
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?

Trending Videos

Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
play icon37:46
Modi UAE Visit: PM Modi's Full Speech From Grand Event In UAE
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
play icon34:25
Farmer Protest 2024 Update: What Are The Key Demands Of Farmers
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
play icon5:32
Delhi Chalo: Why are the farmers protesting again?
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
play icon29:25
Farmers Protest Update: Why are Farmers protesting?
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
play icon18:9
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?