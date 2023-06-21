NewsVideos
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: After reaching America, PM Modi tweeted that he will talk to the leaders tomorrow. PM further wrote that I am looking forward to participate in Yoga Day. Regarding PM Modi's US Visit, the White House spokesperson said that first the President will welcome PM Modi, then there is a dinner program, he further said that this tour will strengthen the relationship between India and America. before this People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM Modi upon his arrival at New York Airport in America. Let us tell you that PM Modi will participate in the program of Yoga Day tomorrow.

