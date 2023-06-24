NewsVideos
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Millben touched PM's feet

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
PM Modi USA Visit: American singer Mary Milliben touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PM Modi's NRI conference. Everyone was surprised when he did this. Let us tell you that American singer Mary Milliben sang the national anthem of India in this conference.

