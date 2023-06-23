NewsVideos
PM Modi USA Visit: PM Modi's response to discrimination

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
From American soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a befitting reply to the opponents regarding discrimination against minorities. PM Modi said that when we live for democracy, then there is no meaning of discrimination.

