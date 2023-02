videoDetails

"PM Modi will bail out Pakistan from economic crisis" Ex-RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat

| Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

"PM Modi will bail out Pakistan from economic crisis" Ex-RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat feels that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may at some stage later this year hold out the olive branch towards Pakistan and even “bail out” the neighbouring state which has been experiencing a political and economic crisis for the last few months