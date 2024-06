videoDetails

PM Modi will do yoga in Kashmir today

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

Today is the 10th International Yoga Day. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen doing yoga in Kashmir for the first time. PM Modi reached Kashmir on Thursday and will be seen doing yoga on the banks of Dal Lake today. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the yoga program with the soldiers. Apart from this, many Union Ministers will also participate in different programs on the occasion of Yoga Day.