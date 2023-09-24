trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666291
PM Modi will flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to gift 9 Vande Bharat trains to the country today. These Vande Bharat trains will connect 11 states of the country together. So today PM Modi will speak to the country from his heart. This will be the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
