NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi will give many gifts to Jammu & Kashmir during 7 March visit

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Jammu Visit: PM Modi is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on March 7. The Prime Minister will gift many projects to Jammu and Kashmir during the Srinagar rally. Under this, coordinated agricultural programs in Jammu and Kashmir will be dedicated to the country. Besides, under the Prasad scheme, he will inaugurate the coordinated development of Hazratbal and ski drag lift in Sonamarg.

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon04:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
Play Icon26:07
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
Big Praise For India In Pak Parliament
Play Icon19:26
Big Praise For India In Pak Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: Big Action in UP Police Paper Leak Case
Play Icon24:19
Baat Pate Ki: Big Action in UP Police Paper Leak Case
DNA: What did the Spanish rape victim say about India?
Play Icon11:21
DNA: What did the Spanish rape victim say about India?

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon4:58
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 6th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
play icon26:7
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs INDIA Alliance in Lok Sabha Election 2024
Big Praise For India In Pak Parliament
play icon19:26
Big Praise For India In Pak Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: Big Action in UP Police Paper Leak Case
play icon24:19
Baat Pate Ki: Big Action in UP Police Paper Leak Case
DNA: What did the Spanish rape victim say about India?
play icon11:21
DNA: What did the Spanish rape victim say about India?