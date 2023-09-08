trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659525
PM Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule is going to be very busy from Friday to Sunday. According to PTI-language, official sources have informed that the Prime Minister will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with various world leaders coming to participate in the G20 summit in these three days.Official sources said that the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with three world leaders on Friday. He will meet US President Joe Biden and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at his official residence. Apart from this, he will also have a meeting with the leader of Mauritius.
