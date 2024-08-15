Advertisement
PM Modi's Convoy Reaches Red Fort

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort: Today the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day. The theme 'Developed India' is in line with the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of independence. So, by 2024, India will have completed 77 years of independence, leading some people to refer to it as the 77th anniversary. Meanwhile, PM Modi has reached the Red Fort. Watch live pictures of PM Modi from the convoy from the Red Fort.

