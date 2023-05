videoDetails

PM Modi's direct talk on enemy countries, tension on the border and said this advice on terrorism

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:38 PM IST

PM Modi in Hiroshima: When PM Narendra Modi was asked about playing the role of a mediator in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, he said that India's stand regarding the war has been very neutral and clear. He said that we were standing in favor of peace and will continue to stand.