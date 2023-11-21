trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690501
PM Modi's fierce attack on Gehlot Government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:50 AM IST
When the election campaign in Rajasthan gained momentum, the Kanhaiya Lal murder case gained momentum. The people of Rajasthan have still not forgotten the echo of the slogan 'Sar Tan se Juda'. This was the reason that in order to target the Gehlot government of the Congress, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of intending to destroy Sanatan.
