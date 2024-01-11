trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708568
PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit attracts greater tourism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Lakshadweep is attracting tourism ever since PM Modi's visit. People are booking trips to Lakshadweep Island and exploring about it. On the other hand, Maldives is busy in maintaining relations with China. Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu attended state dinner of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jinping said that China supports Maldives in protecting national sovereignty, independence and national dignity.

