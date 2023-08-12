trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648205
PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar - laid the foundation of Ravidas temple-memorial

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
PM Modi Breaking: Addressed PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Sagar, before this Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Temple-Monument, Sant Ravidas Temple and Memorial will be built at Bartuma in Sagar at a cost of 100 crores. On this occasion, the PM said that when our faiths were being attacked, restrictions were being imposed to erase our identity, then Ravidas ji had said during the period of Mughals – subjugation is the biggest sin. The one who accepts submission, the one who does not fight, no one loves him.

