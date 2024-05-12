Advertisement
PM Modi's mega road show in Patna

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Bihar's capital Patna today on a two-day visit where he will hold a grand road show in the evening. Bihar BJP has made preparations on a large scale for this road show while the administration has made strict security arrangements at every nook and corner.

