PM Modi's Principal Secretary talked to the workers trapped in tunnel

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: It has been 16 days since the rescue operation of workers in Uttarkashi. PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra reached the tunnel site. PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra has talked to the workers trapped in the tunnel. A team from the Central Government reached Uttarkashi is taking stock of the rescue operation. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister's office is keeping an eye on the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel...many agencies and their officials are already present there.
