PM Modi's speech in the House on the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha

| Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 07:24 PM IST

PM Modi Speech: Today is the last day of the budget session in Parliament. On this occasion, the historical construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of Ramlala were discussed in both the houses of the Parliament. During this, Amit Shah said that Shri Ram is the soul of the people of the country, India cannot be imagined without Ram and the day of 22 January was historical. Whereas AIMIM Chief Owaisi said that Modi government is a government of only one religion. Along with this, he also said about Ram Temple that what is being celebrated on 22nd January. Owaisi even asked whether the Constitution gives permission to celebrate by persecuting Muslims. After this PM Modi also participated in it. Watch PM Modi's speech from Parliament.