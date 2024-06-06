videoDetails

PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9

Sonam | Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

PM Modi will take oath for the third term on June 9. PM Modi was unanimously elected leader of the NDA parliamentary party in Wednesday's meeting. NDA will meet once again on June 7. Neighboring countries have been invited for the oath taking ceremony. The President of Sri Lanka and the PMs of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius have been invited. Let us tell you that America's NSA Jack Sullivan will also be included .