Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755678
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony likely to take place on June 9

Sonam|Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi will take oath for the third term on June 9. PM Modi was unanimously elected leader of the NDA parliamentary party in Wednesday's meeting. NDA will meet once again on June 7. Neighboring countries have been invited for the oath taking ceremony. The President of Sri Lanka and the PMs of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius have been invited. Let us tell you that America's NSA Jack Sullivan will also be included .

All Videos

'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
Play Icon03:03
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
Play Icon03:03
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
Play Icon01:19
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
Key challenges of Modi 3.0 Terms
Play Icon08:50
Key challenges of Modi 3.0 Terms
Nitish Kumar To Meet Newly-Elected JDU MPs in New Delhi
Play Icon08:41
Nitish Kumar To Meet Newly-Elected JDU MPs in New Delhi

Trending Videos

'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
play icon3:3
'Will PM Modi keep his promises to Andhra and Bihar',asks Jairam Ramesh
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
play icon3:3
'Three BJP MPs from West Bengal are in touch with me'claims Abhishek Banerjee - Source
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
play icon1:19
Akhilesh Yadav comments on why BJP lost Ayodhya seat?
Key challenges of Modi 3.0 Terms
play icon8:50
Key challenges of Modi 3.0 Terms
Nitish Kumar To Meet Newly-Elected JDU MPs in New Delhi
play icon8:41
Nitish Kumar To Meet Newly-Elected JDU MPs in New Delhi