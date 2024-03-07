NewsVideos
PM Modi's visit to Kashmir before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
PM Modi in Srinagar Update: PM Modi in Srinagar Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Kashmir today before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. Let us tell you that PM Modi is going to Kashmir after about 8 years. Today PM Modi will give a speech in Kashmir. During this time his echo will reach PoK. Will Pakistan be shaken by PM's visit?

