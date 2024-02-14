trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721135
'PM Modi's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar', says Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra

Feb 14, 2024
PM Modi Qatar Visit: During the press conference in Abu Dhabi, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has answered the question of Zee News. The question was how important is PM Modi's visit to Qatar? Especially when 8 Indians have been released. He replied, whatever talks take place between the two countries, we will present them before you. India-Qatar relations are a comprehensive relationship. Their form is extensive. PM Modi visited Qatar in 2016. Cooperation between the two countries regarding the regional situation is part of both the countries. India's relations with Qatar are strong. The Prime Minister's visit will give new dimensions to our relations with Qatar. The Prime Minister is moving towards furthering relations with every country in the Gulf.

