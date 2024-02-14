trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721385
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM performs rituals at BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Sonam|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
The first Hindu temple is ready in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE. PM Modi is on UAE tour to inaugurate this temple. This temple has been built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. See how PM Modi inaugurated the first Hindu temple built in UAE.

All Videos

PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
Play Icon10:55
PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
Play Icon05:59
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
Play Icon18:55
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Play Icon00:45
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
Play Icon01:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon

Trending Videos

PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
play icon10:55
PM Modi performs Aarti at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
play icon5:59
PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Temple in UAE
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
play icon18:55
PM Modi arrives at BAPS Hindu Mandir
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
play icon0:45
PM Modi in UAE: BAPS Mandir Visit in Abu Dhabi with BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon
play icon1:37
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summon