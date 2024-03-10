NewsVideos
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi will be on a tour of four states today for the Lok Sabha elections. Today is the second day of PM Modi's Assam tour. Today PM was seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Before the jungle safari, the PM also did a jeep safari. PM Modi will give a gift of Rs 18 thousand crore to Assam today. Will address a rally there.

