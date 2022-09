Police arrests several in Ankita missing case

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Police has taken major action in the case of Ankita Bhandari, who went missing from a resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. The police has arrested three people including the owner of the resort Pulkit Arya, manager Ankit in this case. According to the police, the accused have confessed to the murder but till now the police have not found Ankita's body.