Police Constable Bharti Exam: UP STF arrested one accused in paper leak case

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Police Constable Bharti Exam: STF action has started in the police exam paper leak case. STF has arrested an accused in the case. Police has arrested Neeraj Yadav from Ballia. Neeraj used to send answer paper answers on WhatsApp. Another accused is being searched, who may be from Mathura, STF is conducting raids to catch him, the accused has also worked in the Merchant Navy..

