trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722000
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police fires tear gas shells at Protesting Farmers

|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Amid Bharat Bandh, huge uproar can be seen at Shambhu Border. Police has fired tear gas shells to control protesters protesting over MSP Demand.

All Videos

PM Modi in Rewari: Celebrating Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya Ram Chants
Play Icon01:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Celebrating Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya Ram Chants
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Play Icon00:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Play Icon01:01
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Congress Account Freeze
Play Icon03:49
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Congress Account Freeze
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
Play Icon01:41
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed

Trending Videos

PM Modi in Rewari: Celebrating Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya Ram Chants
play icon1:18
PM Modi in Rewari: Celebrating Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya Ram Chants
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
play icon0:45
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
play icon1:1
Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Congress Account Freeze
play icon3:49
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Congress Account Freeze
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed
play icon1:41
Ajay Maken makes huge remark after Congress Bank Accounts got seiezed