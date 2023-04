videoDetails

Police launches a campaign to find Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

The police has laid a trap to arrest Shaista Parveen. Police suspect that Shaista Parveen may have come to Prayagraj to see her son for the last time, that's why the search has been intensified at Kaushambi Prayagraj border.