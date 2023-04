videoDetails

Police raids at Atiq Ahmed's office for the second day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

After the end of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, each and every evidence of his crimes is slowly being exposed. Bloodstains, bloodstained clothes and a knife were found in Chakiya of Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahmed's office was. Investigation is going on in Atiq's office for the second day as well.