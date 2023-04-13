हिन्दी
Police Search Operation Underway against Amritpal Singh in Hanumangarh
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Apr 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still away from the grip of the police. Police is running a search operation in Rajasthan to arrest the fugitive.
