NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police Search Operation Underway against Amritpal Singh in Hanumangarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still away from the grip of the police. Police is running a search operation in Rajasthan to arrest the fugitive.

All Videos

IPL 2023: From Dhoni Review System To Ravindra Jadeja's Stunning Catch | 5 Points | CSK vs MI
1:25
IPL 2023: From Dhoni Review System To Ravindra Jadeja's Stunning Catch | 5 Points | CSK vs MI
Kolkata Metro creates history, completes underwater test run under Hooghly river
Kolkata Metro creates history, completes underwater test run under Hooghly river
“Good to see new avenues of technology...” PM Modi on India’s first 3D-printed post office
“Good to see new avenues of technology...” PM Modi on India’s first 3D-printed post office
Atiq Ahmed to be in UP Police remand in Umesh Pal Case
21:36
Atiq Ahmed to be in UP Police remand in Umesh Pal Case
Japan orders evacuation after North Korean missile fly's towards Hokkaido | South Korea
Japan orders evacuation after North Korean missile fly's towards Hokkaido | South Korea

Trending Videos

1:25
IPL 2023: From Dhoni Review System To Ravindra Jadeja's Stunning Catch | 5 Points | CSK vs MI
Kolkata Metro creates history, completes underwater test run under Hooghly river
“Good to see new avenues of technology...” PM Modi on India’s first 3D-printed post office
21:36
Atiq Ahmed to be in UP Police remand in Umesh Pal Case
Japan orders evacuation after North Korean missile fly's towards Hokkaido | South Korea
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh latest news,papalpreet singh amritpal singh,amritpal singh arrest,amritpal singh arrested,amritpal singh arrest news,Papalpreet Singh,amritpal singh live,WHo is Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh update,Papalpreet Singh Arrested,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh waris punjab de,amritpal singh surrender,papalpreet singh arrested latest news,amritpal singh surrendered,pappalpreet singh news,