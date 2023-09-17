trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663567
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police shot two accused who pulled girl's scarf

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Ambedkar Nagar Police Encounter: In Ambedkar nagar, two accused who pulled the girl's dupatta were shot by the police. Let us tell you that during the medical examination, the accused were running away after snatching the rifle. Miscreants had pulled the dupatta of a student coming from school on a bicycle, due to loss of balance the student fell on the road, where the motorcycle coming from behind crushed the student. Initially the police considered it a road accident, but when the family members saw the video of the incident, they took action in the matter
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
play icon3:41
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
play icon3:28
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
play icon1:6
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
play icon2:7
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert

Trending Videos

PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
play icon3:41
PM Modi Turns 73: Artist From Cuttack Makes Smoke Portrait Of PM Modi For His Birthday
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
play icon3:28
'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
play icon1:6
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
play icon2:7
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
UP news,Ambedkar Nagar,crime,girl student death,Ambedkar Nagar girl student death,Ambedkar Nagar Crime News,Ambedkar Nagar police,up hindi news,abp ganga,UP Police,dupatta kand,Ambedkar Nagar student,SHO,ambedkar nagar news in hindi,ambedkar nagar samachar,ambedkar nagar police shot absconding accused,up news in hindi,up samachar,