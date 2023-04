videoDetails

Police to recreate Asad Encounter in Jhansi, trying to collect evidence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

UP Police is recreating Asad's encounter in Jhansi. During this, efforts will be made to collect evidence. Please inform that the UP STF had done an encounter of the shooter Ghulam and Asad, for which investigation is being done.