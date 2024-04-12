Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Police to wear Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple now onwards

|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, police will be seen wearing Dhoti in Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises. This step has been taken protect the devotees from the negative energy generated by seeing policemen in uniform. Watch this video to know more about the same.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Play Icon01:09
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Play Icon01:06
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Play Icon01:15
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
Play Icon22:15
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:58
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
play icon1:9
PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
play icon1:6
Maa Shringar Gauri to be worshiped in Gyanvapi today
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
play icon1:15
Lucknow Super Giants to play IPL Match against Delhi Capitals today
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested
play icon22:15
Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among 3 Arrested