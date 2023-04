videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Lalu Yadav once used word 'heroine' for Arvind Kejriwal says Ajay Alok

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left for his Delhi mission. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar has already met many big leaders of the opposition in Delhi. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, political analyst Ajay Alok said that Lalu Yadav had used the word heroine for Arvind Kejriwal.