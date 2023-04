videoDetails

Political battle intensifies over Atiq-Ashraf murder case

| Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

The political tussle seems to be intensifying regarding the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. While on the one hand, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke, while targeting the UP government, said, 'Atik-Ashraf was oppressed'. On the other hand, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that 'people standing with the crime are being exposed'.