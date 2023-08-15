trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649426
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
15 August Independence Day LIVE: On the occasion of 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the issue of Manipur from the Red Fort. After which Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal has also left political shigufa on Manipur.

