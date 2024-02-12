trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720420
Political turmoil intensifies before floor test of Nitish government

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
There is intense political activity in Bihar before the floor test of Nitish government. Before the floor test in the House, all the parties are busy testing their preparations. Nitish Kumar himself was present in the meeting of JDU MLAs. Those MLAs about whom various kinds of speculations were being made also participated in this meeting. Whereas RJD has challenged Nitish to remove the speaker before the floor test.

