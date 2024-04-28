Advertisement
Political uproar over CM Yogi's statement on cow slaughter

Sonam|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Amidst the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big attack on Congress. CM Yogi has said that if Congress comes to power, it will give free rein to cow slaughter. In such a situation, know why CM Yogi said this?

