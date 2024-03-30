Advertisement
Political war begins on the death of Mukhtar Ansari

Sonam|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest on Saturday in Ghazipur, UP. Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda jail. The opposition is raising questions that Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

