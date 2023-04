videoDetails

Politics heats up as Kanhaiya Murder Case accused Anand Mohan released

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

In the Kanhaiya murder case, former MP Anand Mohan has been released from Saharsa jail. Anand Mohan has been released at 4:30 am. Due to the apprehension of the crowd, the early release has been done. Politics has intensified after his release. Know what is the whole matter in this report.