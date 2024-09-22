videoDetails

Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

To The Point: After an attempt to demolish the illegal part of a mosque in Mumbai today, a crowd of thousands showed fear of riots. There was stone pelting. Two vehicles were vandalized. Actually, there is a Mehboob-e-Subhani Mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai. A BMC team reached there this morning to demolish its illegal part. But a day before this, thousands of Bhaijaans were gathered by issuing a letter. Such an atmosphere was created in Dharavi that if the illegal part of the mosque is demolished, something big will happen.