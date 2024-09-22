Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796799https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-heats-up-on-illegal-mosque-case-in-mumbais-dharavia-2796799.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics heats up on Illegal Mosque Case in Mumbai's Dharavia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: After an attempt to demolish the illegal part of a mosque in Mumbai today, a crowd of thousands showed fear of riots. There was stone pelting. Two vehicles were vandalized. Actually, there is a Mehboob-e-Subhani Mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai. A BMC team reached there this morning to demolish its illegal part. But a day before this, thousands of Bhaijaans were gathered by issuing a letter. Such an atmosphere was created in Dharavi that if the illegal part of the mosque is demolished, something big will happen.

All Videos

Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Play Icon14:47
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
Play Icon00:47
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Play Icon02:57
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:02
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
Play Icon01:12
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon

Trending Videos

Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
play icon14:47
Politics sparks over Tirupati Prasad
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
play icon0:47
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
play icon2:57
PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:2
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
play icon1:12
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon