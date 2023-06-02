NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics intensifies on changing the name of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
In Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, the politics regarding the name change is intensifying. Artist Manoj Mudassir has talked about changing the name of Bhopal to Bhojpal. There is support of BJP regarding this, on which Congress has retaliated.

All Videos

CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
1:9
CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
4:17
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
6:38
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?
21:12
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?
NATO's Secretary General makes big statement,says,'Ukraine to join NATO'
5:49
NATO's Secretary General makes big statement,says,'Ukraine to join NATO'

Trending Videos

1:9
CM KCR pays tribute to martyrs, congratulats on Telangana Diwas
4:17
Manvi makes serious allegations against Tanveer Akhtar
6:38
Sakshi's Instagram chat makes big revelation, Praveen sent a message
21:12
Big revelation from Sakshi's Instagram chat! had an escape plan?
5:49
NATO's Secretary General makes big statement,says,'Ukraine to join NATO'
bhopal name change,Bhopal,latest news in bhopal name change,guru rambhadracharya on bhopal name change,rambhadracharya on bhopal change name,bhopal new name bhojpal,rambhadracharya on bhopal change name news,rambhadracharya on bhojpal name,rambhadracharya on bhopal name,demand to change the name of bhopal to bhojpal,Bhojpal,bhopal name,Bhopal News,bhopal new name,rambhadracharya on bhojpal,bhopal become bhojpal,rambhadracharya on bhopal,Zee News,Hindi News,