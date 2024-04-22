Advertisement
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Politics intensifies on Congress' Election Manifesto. As per latest reports, PM Modi addressed a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan. While addressing the public meeting, PM Modi cornered Congress. While cornering Congress, PM Modi allied it with Urban Naxalites. Now Rahul Gandhi has also counterattack over the same.

