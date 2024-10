videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

The biggest news on Bahraich violence. The postmortem report of the deceased Ram Gopal has come. The report shows evidence of brutality against Ram Gopal. 35 pellets were lodged in Ram Gopal's body. He was tortured before being killed, his nails were pulled out. Ram Gopal was also given electric shock.