Politics Sparks Over CM yogi Ayodhya Visit

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

To The Point: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on Ayodhya tour today where he will provide employment opportunities to youth through job fair in Milkipur. In the by-election of 10 seats in UP, Milkipur seat of Ayodhya has become the hottest seat whose responsibility has been taken by CM Yogi himself. The question is whether Yogi will be able to take revenge of defeat in Lok Sabha. Has BJP found a solution to Akhilesh's PDA?